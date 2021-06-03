Masters Champ Hideki Matsuyama Joins Rocket Classic Field, Joining Mickelson, DeChambeau

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is shaping up to have its most recognizable field of golfers since launching in 2019.

What Happened: Hideki Matsuyama, the winner of the 2021 Masters Tournament, is the latest PGA golfer to join the Rocket Mortgage Classic field that will feature around 160 players.

Matsuyama is ranked 14th in the current PGA Tour season with two top 10s and one win in 19 events.

Matsuyama competed in both prior Rocket Mortgage Classic events finishing tied for 13th in 2019 and tied for 21st in 2020.

Other golfers that will take place in the event include Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

Why It’s Important: Matysuyama joins Mickelson in the event, which means the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will have the two PGA Major tournament winners from the current season.

Three of the last four Major tournament winners are competing in the event. DeChambeau won the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of -23.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was launched by Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) in 2019 as the first PGA Tour event in Detroit.

After featuring no fans for the 2020 event, the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature fans and tickets are currently on sale.

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held from July 1 to July 4. The event will award the winner $1.35 million and feature a purse of $7.5 million.