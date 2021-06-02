5 Things You Might Not Know About AMC CEO Adam Aron

One of the hottest stocks in 2021 is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). The CEO of the company has embraced the success of the stock and the role retail investors have had on the share price.

Here is a look at some fun facts about AMC CEO Adam Aron.

1. Experience as a CEO: Prior to joining AMC as the company’s CEO in 2016, Aron served as a leader for several companies in the hospitality sector, arriving at AMC with more than 20 years of experience as a CEO.

Aron was CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide before joining AMC. He was the CEO of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from 1996 to 2006 and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from 1993 to 1996.

2. Co-Owner of Philadelphia 76ers: Aron is a co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Aron was part of a group that purchased the team in 2011 and he served as CEO of the team from 2011 to 2013 before stepping down from the role. At that time, Aron said he increased his ownership stake in the team.

Aron was seen frequently at games and helped with mascot contests and “the world’s largest T-shirt launcher,” known as Big Bella.

3. Celebrating AMC Shareholders: Some of the followers of AMC stock are known as apes. That term isn’t lost on Aron, who has said the shareholders own the company.

Aron had a short monologue about the 1988 film “Gorillas in the Mist” on a recent earnings call, with the mention of the movie a bullish sign to followers of the stock.

The company also announced a $50,000 donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and a $50,000 matching donation from Aron himself. Aron has embraced the community members who have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Gorilla Fund.

4. Harvard Grad: Aron earned his Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and has a bachelor’s degree, graduating with cum laude honors from Harvard College.

5. Not Selling Shares: Several AMC Entertainment executives have sold shares of the stock in 2021. Aron has not sold any shares, according to CNBC.

The CEO’s wealth has increased by $200 million thanks to the increase in valuation for AMC. The shares owned by Aron were worth $8 million at the start of 2021. Aron did gift 500,000 shares to his two sons in March now worth $25 million.

(Photo: AMC Entertainment)