 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 18.98% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock drifted down 13.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares moved down 18.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.64, drifting down 18.98%.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.11. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell to $12.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.75. Shares traded down 11.76%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock hit $2.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.1%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Related Articles (DNB + BDTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com