Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:DNB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(AMEX:PLX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 18.98% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

(NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock drifted down 13.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55.

(NASDAQ:MOR) stock drifted down 13.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares moved down 18.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.64, drifting down 18.98%.

(NASDAQ:IRTC) shares moved down 18.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.64, drifting down 18.98%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.11. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.11. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell to $12.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell to $12.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:VMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded up 0.14%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.75. Shares traded down 11.76%.

(NASDAQ:ORPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.75. Shares traded down 11.76%. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) stock hit $2.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.1%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!