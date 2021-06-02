Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.51 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.77 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.75 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.19 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 8.73

China Recycling Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.09, which has decreased by 105.29% compared to Q4, which was 1.7. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.69, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.58, which has increased by 41.46% compared to Q4, which was 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Suburban Propane Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.02, which has increased by 231.15% compared to Q1, which was 0.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.