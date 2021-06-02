TSM Initiates Construction Of $12B Arizona Chip Factory
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) has started the $12 billion chip factory construction in the Arizona site, Reuters reports based on CEO C.C. Wei during the annual technology presentation.
- Wei reiterated the factory’s mass production plans of the 5-nm by 2024, Bloomberg Quint reports.
- TSM is expected to compete for the U.S. chip subsidies worth $54 billion apart from Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
- TSM plans to construct around six factories at the Arizona site over 10 – 15 years.
- Price action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.43% at $118 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
