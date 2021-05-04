 Skip to main content

TSMC Eyes Five Additional Arizona Fabs For US Chip Building Drive: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) plans to set up around five additional fabs in Arizona apart from the current one, Reuters reports.
  • It announced the $12 billion Arizona chip factory in May 2020.
  • TSMC was setting up a 12-inch wafer fabrication plant in Phoenix, with expected volume production from 2024.
  • Last month, TSM had announced a $100 billion investment over three years to drive chip building capacity.
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCalso announced a $20 billion investment towards two-chip building factories in Arizona.
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLFpreviously shortlisted two sites in Arizona and one in New York for a $17 billion chip plant.
  • Price action: TSM shares traded lower by 1.33% at $114.4 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

