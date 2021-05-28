Logitech Anticipates Semiconductor Crisis to Stretch 12 Months: Reuters
- Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell estimates the semiconductor chip crisis to loom for three to six months and up to a year for some industries, Reuters reports based on Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
- Darrell acknowledged Logitech's success in tackling the crisis. The company had to use new suppliers for some parts due to the crisis.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) estimated the crisis to affect their supply for 2021.
- Price action: LOGI shares traded higher by 0.94% at $123.15 on the last check Monday.
