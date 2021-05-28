5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 7.67 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) - P/E: 3.28 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.92 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.42 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.23

Most recently, Graham Hldgs reported earnings per share at 4.18, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 11.38. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.98% last quarter.

This quarter, Seneca Foods experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.97 in Q2 and is now 7.9. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bunge experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 3.05 in Q4 and is now 3.13. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.56%.

Most recently, Ingles Markets reported earnings per share at 2.58, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 2.66. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.03%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 1.62% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.