Palo Alto Networks Introduces Open Source Yor for Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) has launched the open-source tool 'Yor,' that automatically tags cloud resources within the infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML.
  • Yor automates the monotonous manual tagging of cloud resources, helps security teams to trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and aids highly effective GitOps across every major cloud provider.
  • Palo Alto Networks chief architect Barak Schoster acknowledged the importance of infrastructure tagging in tracking cost allocation, access control, operations, and cloud security.
  • Price action: PANW shares traded higher by 0.28% at $368.79 on the last check Thursday.

