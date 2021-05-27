Palo Alto Networks Introduces Open Source Yor for Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) has launched the open-source tool 'Yor,' that automatically tags cloud resources within the infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML.
- Yor automates the monotonous manual tagging of cloud resources, helps security teams to trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and aids highly effective GitOps across every major cloud provider.
- Palo Alto Networks chief architect Barak Schoster acknowledged the importance of infrastructure tagging in tracking cost allocation, access control, operations, and cloud security.
