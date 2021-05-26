 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Cloud Unit Schedules UAE Data Center Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Cloud Unit Schedules UAE Data Center Launch
  • Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) is targeting an infrastructure region launch in the U.A.E. in the first half of 2022.
  • The area will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing Bahrain region.
  • Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions. It plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.A.E.
  • The initiative will help AWS tap the growing cloud adoption in the Middle East by expanding customer options for running applications and storing data locally, AWS VP Peter DeSantis stated.
  • Price action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $3,266.5 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Josh Brown Sees 20% Upside For Amazon's Stock Price In 2021
Washington DC Attorney General Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon For Alleged Price War
Microsoft, Accenture, Goldman Collaborate On Lower Emission Software Development: Bloomberg
Amazon Analyst Reacts To MGM Studios Buyout Reports
Dish-Owned SLING TV Launches New App For Streaming Live Sports, News, Entertainment
Cinedigm Collaborates With Struum Streaming Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com