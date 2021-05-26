Amazon Cloud Unit Schedules UAE Data Center Launch
- Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) is targeting an infrastructure region launch in the U.A.E. in the first half of 2022.
- The area will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing Bahrain region.
- Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions. It plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.A.E.
- The initiative will help AWS tap the growing cloud adoption in the Middle East by expanding customer options for running applications and storing data locally, AWS VP Peter DeSantis stated.
- Price action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $3,266.5 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
