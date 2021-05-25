 Skip to main content

NICE Extends RingCentral Partnership for Selling RingCentral Contact Center Globally
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 9:38am   Comments
  • NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) and RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) have extended their multi-year agreement to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center globally to tap the accelerated purchase of UCaaS and CCaaS together.
  • RingCentral can deliver superior integrated UCaaS-CCaaS solution through the combination of RingCentral's MVP platform with NICE CXone, RingCentral COO Anand Eswaran stated.
  • RingCentral Contact Center will help organizations create superior customer experiences and simultaneously improve workforce agility, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction in minimal time, NICE CXone CEO Paul Jarman said.
  • Price action: NICE shares are trading higher by 1.26% at $227.47, and RNG shares are up by 0.53% at $248 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

