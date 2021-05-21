 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.25 and moving down 8.05%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares set a new yearly low of $76.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares fell to $85.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock hit $13.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.07%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Related Articles (EDU + COE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com