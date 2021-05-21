Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:TAL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.25 and moving down 8.05%.

(NYSE:TAL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.25 and moving down 8.05%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

(NYSE:EDU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares set a new yearly low of $76.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OLLI) shares set a new yearly low of $76.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares fell to $85.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%.

(NYSE:PRLB) shares fell to $85.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock hit $13.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.07%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.