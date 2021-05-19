 Skip to main content

Applied UV, 3Sixty Ink Distribution Pact For Airocide Air Purification Systems In Africa

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Applied UV, 3Sixty Ink Distribution Pact For Airocide Air Purification Systems In Africa
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with 3Sixty Biopharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd for Airocide consumer and commercial air purification systems within the continent of Africa.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, 3Sixty will purchase upfront a minimum of $3.5 million of Airocide systems over the initial one-year term of the agreement.
  • After the initial term, both parties have agreed to assess opportunities to expand the product line to include the SteriLumen platform of connected UVC devices for infection control.
  • The Airocide System is an airborne pathogen-killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary titanium dioxide-based photocatalyst.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are up 0.41% at $7.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts General

