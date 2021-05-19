 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackRock Doubles Stake In SoftBank To 5.2%: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
BlackRock Doubles Stake In SoftBank To 5.2%: Bloomberg
  • BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) has more than doubled its stake in SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) from 2.5% to 5.15%, making it the fourth-largest stakeholder after Masayoshi Son at 33.33%, Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE: NMR) at 6.84%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) at 5.79%, Bloomberg reports.  
  • SoftBank’s stock has more than tripled from its pandemic low in last year’s March, supported by its $23 billion buybacks.
  • The stock lost 20% from a two-decade high in mid-March, despite a Q4 earnings beat.
  • SoftBank plans to raise $3.7 billion from the yen-denominated bond sale, Bloomberg reports.
  • Price action: SFTBF shares traded lower by 2.62% at $78.35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Plans To Raise $3.7B From 2021's Second Yen Denominated Debt Offering: Bloomberg
WeWork Chair Marcelo Claure Says Demand Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels: Bloomberg
JD.com's Logistics Arm Aims To Raise $3.4B From Hong Kong IPO
Benson Hill SPAC Deal: The 'Thing Behind The Thing' For Plant-Based Food Market
Waymo And Cruise Said To Be Seeking Approval To Commercialize Self-Driving Rides In San Francisco
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com