 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.52% to hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares fell to $76.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.68%.
  • Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.07 and moving down 2.59%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell to $17.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.73%.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock traded down 0.12%.
  • Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 1.2%.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 37.52%.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded down 6.84%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Related Articles (COE + CLEU)

China Online Education: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
A Preview Of China Online Education Gr's Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why China Liberal Education's Stock is Trading Higher Today
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com