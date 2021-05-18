Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:CP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.52% to hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares fell to $76.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.68%.

(NYSE:CP) shares fell to $76.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.68%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.07 and moving down 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.07 and moving down 2.59%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell to $17.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.73%.

(NYSE:COE) shares fell to $17.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.73%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock traded down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:FUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock traded down 0.12%. Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:CRVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 1.2%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 37.52%.

(NASDAQ:EVFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 37.52%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded down 6.84%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.