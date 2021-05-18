Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 8 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance:
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 37.52% to hit its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares fell to $76.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.68%.
- Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.07 and moving down 2.59%.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell to $17.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.73%.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.61. The stock traded down 0.12%.
- Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares set a new yearly low of $9.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 1.2%.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded down 37.52%.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.18. Shares traded down 6.84%.
