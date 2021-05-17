 Skip to main content

Adam Sandler Goes Viral (Again) Thanks To Some Pickup Basketball
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Adam Sandler Goes Viral Again Thanks To Some Pickup Basketball

So, what are the denizens of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) currently talking about? At the moment, the top trending story involves Adam Sandler playing basketball.

Uh, What? Yes, the funnyman is in the spotlight, but not for his comedy movies. Instead, Instagram user Marzuk Masub captured Sandler in a pickup basketball game on Long Island. From longevity and sartorial standpoints, the 54-year-old in an oversized pink polo shirt and baggy white shorts stood out from the slim, shirtless youths on the court.

The Twitter page for Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports turned a brief clip of basketball-playing Sandler into the newest viral video favorite, tweeting out: “Adam Sandler pulling up to the pick up game in a polo is a VIBE. Legend.”

Another Sandler Moment: Sandler appears to be enjoying a new burst of attention via social media. Last month, he was the center of attention in a TikTok video when a waitress at an International House of Pancakes on Long Island turned him away because the eatery could not accommodate more patrons. The waitress was unaware of Sandler’s fame until another customer pointed him out, but by then he already left.

After the video went viral, Sandler returned to the restaurant and reunited with the waitress. He later absolved her of any wrongdoing, tweeting: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,”

International House of Pancakes is a subsidiary of Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Sandler Barstool Sports basketball

