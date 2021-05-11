MedTech Round Up: Update On Products By Biomerica, 908 Devices, Ekso Bionics, Hologic

Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ: BMRA) has announced that its new COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test can now be performed with a simple, less invasive nasal swab. The test is highly portable, cost-effective, and provides results in 15 minutes versus lab-run PCR tests, taking up to three days for results.

Price Action: BMRA shares closed 17.3% lower at $3.41 on Tuesday.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) has announced updates to its MX908 handheld mass spec device, including an aerosol module to detect and identify aerosolized chemical threats.

The new capabilities also include added targets that allow responders to recognize additional priority drug substances and activate a Bluetooth capability to export reports and device history to Android devices.

Price Action: MASS shares closed 5.8% lower at $44.44 on Tuesday.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) has expanded its partnership with Kindred Healthcare LLC bringing EksoNR to four of Kindred's Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals in the U.S. The multi-unit order follows a successful pilot program of the EksoNR last year.

EksoNR is a robotic exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury.

Price Action: EKSO shares closed 7.59% higher at $5.53 on Tuesday.

Hologic Inc's (NASDAQ: HOLX) subsidiary Biotheranostics Inc has received broader Medicare coverage for its Breast Cancer Index test under an expanded Medicare Local Coverage Determination effective today.

Under the new criteria, the Breast Cancer Index test is now covered for post-menopausal women diagnosed with early-stage node-positive, non-relapsed, estrogen receptor or progesterone receptor-positive, HER2 negative breast cancer.

Previously, Medicare covered the test only for patients with node-negative, non-relapsed, ER or PR positive, HER2 negative breast cancer.

Price Action: HOLX closed 0.95% lower at $64.47 on Tuesday.