Updates From The EV World: May 11, 2021

EV news just keep on coming. Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) confirmed several new models in an investor presentation. But, in the EV world where software is more important than hardware, equipment makers are just as important as automakers, with a few players even promising to bring the game to a whole new level or change the rules entirely beside well-known companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or General Motors (NYSE: GM). One such player is Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) which has partnered with Atlis Motor Vehicles and Hercules Electric Vehicles to configure its revolutionary solar fusion technology TerraVis for their upcoming electric pickups. The company has just issued a progress update this morning to its investors, shareholders, and supporters about how it continues to expand its customer base.

Hyundai Provided More Details About Its Ambitious EV Plans

Hyundai's ambitious new-product launch cycle continues going forward with an investor presentation that confirmed several new EV models and updates to existing vehicles due next year.

The Genesis GV70 compact crossover is getting its electric version. After the established template as the electrified G80 that looks nearly identical to the gas-powered sedan, the GV70 EV will likely also resemble its gas-powered peer. Hyundai's EV subbrand will also gain a new Ioniq 6 sedan that will join the Ioniq 5 hatchback.

Mid-cycle updates will also be applied to various models beginning with the 2022 Genesis G90, a full-size luxury sedan, that will probably arrive later this year. It will likely adopt the same "two lines" styling motif seen on the rest of the luxury brand's models. Visual updates for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan and the 2023 Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV have been announced for next year.

Worksport Is Strengthening Its Footprint

Following up its announcement from March 16th, Worksport announced this morning that it has officially secured a deal with a new brand in the automotive sector for its Private Label unit. The innovative designer and manufacturer of tonneau covers is pleased to report that it has a queue of additional customer orders pending as a result of overwhelming product demand. When Worksport realized profitability back in 2019, it was able to do so with just one customer. With three private label customers the Company has gained along with two additional ones that are in the process of being secured, Worksport is on track to achieve profitability once again even after the havoc the COVID-19 brought to supply chains and operations across the industry. Worksport is also reporting that the first shipment from its last signed Private Label brand has already been scheduled for delivery. This major milestone speaks loads about the company's delivery capabilities. Worksport's CEO Steven Rossi commented that strengthening the company's manufacturing footprint will ensure demand is being met, bringing opportunities previously out of reach and propelling the company to new heights.

These business developments speak volumes to Worksport's relentless determination and successful execution. It is important to highlight that the private label segment makes non-competing products both in terms of type and cost for Private Label customers, meaning that Worksport provides bespoke products for each customer that do not directly compete with neither each other nor the Worksport brand. As always, the company isn't disclosing customer identities to respect its Private Label agreement.

In 2020, we charged towards electric vehicles. By the looks of it, 2021 will be the year of the electric revolution.

