44 Attorney Generals Oppose Instagram Youth Launch Over Mental, Privacy Concerns: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • Forty-four attorneys general have called on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abort plans regarding Instagram version targeted at the preteen group over mental health and privacy concerns, Bloomberg reports.
  • The group also alleged Facebook’s failure in the protection of children’s welfare on its platforms.
  • Facebook has assured prioritization of safety, privacy in consultation with the appropriate advocates and the absence of advertisements on the youth platform.
  • U.S. lawmakers already raised the issues during a March congressional hearing.
  • Child welfare and privacy advocates have alleged the new app of perpetuating depression, loneliness, and anxiety in young users.
  • Facebook aimed to give preteens access to most of the conventional Instagram features with parental control and visibility. Facebook argued that many kids below thirteen were already using Instagram. The company justified the initiative as an alternative to lying about their age.
  • Last month, a group of Democratic lawmakers had expressed grave concerns over the launch.
  • Previously, Facebook’s Messenger Kids allowed the parents to monitor their children’s communications, connections and set time limits.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 4.36% at $305.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

