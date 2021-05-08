 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck Makes Appearance In New York Ahead Of Musk's Hosting Of 'SNL'
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 08, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Tesla Cybertruck Makes Appearance In New York Ahead Of Musk's Hosting Of 'SNL'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to not be missing out on a promotional opportunity for one of the highly anticipated products in its pipeline.

What Happened: Ahead of CEO Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" tonight, the company's Cybertruck, an electric pickup truck, is making appearances in New York, where the show is broadcast.

InsideEVs reported that the truck was seen on the streets of New York.

The company also has put the truck on display at its Manhattan showroom, according to the site.

New To The Lineup: The angular pickup truck was unveiled in 2019 and production is reportedly expected to begin in June. Musk confirmed last month that production will be at the company's Texas factory, still under construction and planned to be finished by the end of this year.

“If we get lucky, we'll be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of this year, but I expect volume production to be in 2022,” Musk said in January in a post-earnings call with analysts. 

The truck is expected to have a range of 500 miles and seating for up to six adults. The prototype was previously featured in California and Texas and shown to investors at Tesla’s Battery Day.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.29% higher at $672.08 on Friday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

