What's Going On With Nvidia, AMD And Qualcomm?

Shares of several semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) are all trading higher Wednesday morning on continued momentum amid reports of price hikes from chipmakers led by the recent chip shortage.

Strength in semiconductor names is also coming after Baird initiated coverage on Nvidia with an Outperform rating and announced an $800 price target.

Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Shares of Nvidia are trading higher by 2.47% at $588.25.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

Shares of AMD are trading higher by 0.4% at $78.92.

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. Qualcomm's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well.

Shares of Qualcomm are trading higher by 1.09% at $135.58.