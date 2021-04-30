 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Image Sensing Systems' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
Why Image Sensing Systems' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Image Sensing Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ISNS) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced a series of strategic changes.

What Happened: Image Sensing Systems announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend will first be issued on May 20 to shareholders on record as of May 10.

  • The company authorized a stock buyback program for repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of common stock.
  • The company also announced the implementation of a new holding company, Autoscope Technologies Corporation, which will become the new parent company of Image Sensing Systems and replace Image Sensing Systems as the public company trading on Nasdaq.

Existing shares of Image Sensing Systems will be automatically converted one-for-one into shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation.

The holding company reorganization is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Price Action: Image Sensing Systems has traded as high as $6.36 and as low as $3.25 over a 52-week period. The stock was up 23.30% at $5.68 at last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISNS)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Amazon Reports Upbeat Q1 Results
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com