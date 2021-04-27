 Skip to main content

Amazon Launches Fire Tablets For Kids, Fire HD 10 Series
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:45am   Comments
  • Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNintroduced the all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets for kids aged six and twelve and the next generation Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids aged three and seven.
  • Fire Kids Pro is a reasonably priced kids tablet, including a full-featured Fire tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with an expanded selection of content for older kids, a slim protective case, and a two-year guarantee.
  • Fire HD 10 Kids included a Fire HD 10 tablet offering up to twelve hours of battery life, USB-C for easy charging, 10.1" HD display, and fast performance.
  • The Fire Kids Pro tablets start at $99.99 for the Fire 7 Kids Pro, $139.99 for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and $199.99 for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.
  • The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids is priced at $199.99.
  • Amazon also announced brighter, thinner, and lighter Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus with an octa-core processor for fast and responsive performance, 50% more RAM, and all-day battery life for $149.99. It included new apps, features, and accessories, including a Productivity Bundle with the Fire HD 10, a Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) 365 Personal subscription, and a detachable keyboard case.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.17% at $3,404.1 on the last check Tuesday.

