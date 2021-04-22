Dada, WeChat Partner To Drive User Base
- Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus Ltd’s (NASDAQ: DADA) on-demand delivery platform Dada Now has forged a cooperative partnership with WeChat Search to grow users in the WeChat ecosystem.
- The search volume of Dada Now in the official brand portal rose over 100%, and the related-search volume in the WeChat ecosystem rose by 250%. The new user order volume on Dada’s WeChat Mini Program rose by 30%.
- When users punch in keywords like “Dada” and “Dada Now” on WeChat Search, the platform will lead them to the official brand portal.
- The portal’s “Express Send” and “Express Check” will directly accomplish the users’ requirements, entice customers through coupons.
- When users punch in keywords like “Run Errands” and “Intra-City Delivery,” it will lead to personalized results based on user search habits.
- Price action: DADA shares closed higher by 5.81% at $23.85 on Wednesday.
