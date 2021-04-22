 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dada, WeChat Partner To Drive User Base
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:
Dada, WeChat Partner To Drive User Base
  • Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus Ltd’s (NASDAQ: DADA) on-demand delivery platform Dada Now has forged a cooperative partnership with WeChat Search to grow users in the WeChat ecosystem.
  • The search volume of Dada Now in the official brand portal rose over 100%, and the related-search volume in the WeChat ecosystem rose by 250%. The new user order volume on Dada’s WeChat Mini Program rose by 30%.
  • When users punch in keywords like “Dada” and “Dada Now” on WeChat Search, the platform will lead them to the official brand portal.
  • The portal’s “Express Send” and “Express Check” will directly accomplish the users’ requirements, entice customers through coupons.
  • When users punch in keywords like “Run Errands” and “Intra-City Delivery,” it will lead to personalized results based on user search habits.
  • Price action: DADA shares closed higher by 5.81% at $23.85 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DADA)

Walmart China, Dada Group's JDDJ Extend Omni-Channel Customer Digitalization Partnership
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Dada Nexus Shares Surge On $800M Investment From JD.com
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs WeChatNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com