Benzinga Unusual Options Signals To Be Leveraged For Investor Education In Hong Kong, China, And Southeast Asia By Smart Goat International Limited

Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it would be partnering with Smart Goat International Limited to help educate investors in Asia. Using Benzinga's Unusual Option Signal, Smart Goat will enable investors to gain insight into institutional activity within the US equity options markets.

"Benzinga is excited to be partnered with Smart Goat International by providing real-time option block and sweep trade signals, supporting their goal of educating and empowering investors in Asia with institutional trade information," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "Smart Goat’s mission of providing its members with comprehensive trading education and analysis naturally aligns with ours.”

“A reliable and effective tool for trading is never easy to find; Benzinga revealed to us what a pioneer in market information tool could do beyond imagination,” said Simon Hui, the founder and CEO of Smart Goat. “It is simple to use but hard to miss a market-moving signal. My partners, friends, and I could not stop using it in trading since the first day we tried it.”

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com.

About Smart Goat International Limited (Smart Goat):

Smart Goat is a digital consultancy platform based in Hong Kong that provides the latest market information and financial services. Its FinTech solutions are available to the public via their media channels NewEconomy.ai and The Smartest Business.

In particular to trading, Smart Goat's premier trading club provides members a best-in-class platform

Smart Goat offers deep-tech, wealth and asset management, and business consultancy solutions across Hong Kong, China, and Southeast Asia. with comprehensive educational content, indicator, and analysis services.

Please visit smartgoat.com.hk for more information.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.