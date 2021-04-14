 Skip to main content

Ford To Initiate Hands-Free Driving For Select Pickup Trucks, Cars Later This Year: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Ford To Initiate Hands-Free Driving For Select Pickup Trucks, Cars Later This Year: Reuters
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) will execute hands-free highway driving technology BlueCruise in F-150 pickup truck and Mach-E electric crossovers. They are armed with a Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package later this year, Reuters reports based on a Ford update.
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) offered similar driving assistance technologies under the names ‘Super Cruise’ and ‘Autopilot,’ respectively.
  • Ford had led 500,000 miles of development testing for the BlueCruise technology. The automaker intended to sell over 100,000 hands-free driving technology vehicles in 2021.
  • Price action: F shares traded higher by 2.21% at $12.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

