Ford To Initiate Hands-Free Driving For Select Pickup Trucks, Cars Later This Year: Reuters
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) will execute hands-free highway driving technology BlueCruise in F-150 pickup truck and Mach-E electric crossovers. They are armed with a Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package later this year, Reuters reports based on a Ford update.
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) offered similar driving assistance technologies under the names ‘Super Cruise’ and ‘Autopilot,’ respectively.
- Ford had led 500,000 miles of development testing for the BlueCruise technology. The automaker intended to sell over 100,000 hands-free driving technology vehicles in 2021.
- Price action: F shares traded higher by 2.21% at $12.47 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media