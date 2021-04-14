 Skip to main content

Online Order Platform Slice Raises $40M In Recent Funding: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:23am   Comments

  • Online ordering platform, Slice, has raked $40 million in a recent fundraise led by Cross Creek and two former Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) executives, Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, Reuters reports. Costolo and Bain presently represent 01 Advisors venture and advisory firm.
  • The existing investors included KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR), GGV Capital, and Primary Ventures.
  • Slice has helped small pizzerias to compete with large chains.
  • Slice will utilize the proceeds to develop its products and expand its ongoing program, Slice Accelerate, which supported shops with technology and services worth $15,000 each.
  • Slice had last raised $43 million in the KKR-led fundraise in May 2020.
  • Price action: KKR shares closed higher by 0.04% at $52.03.

Posted-In: Briefs Funding ReutersNews Tech Media

