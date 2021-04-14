Online Order Platform Slice Raises $40M In Recent Funding: Reuters
- Online ordering platform, Slice, has raked $40 million in a recent fundraise led by Cross Creek and two former Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) executives, Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, Reuters reports. Costolo and Bain presently represent 01 Advisors venture and advisory firm.
- The existing investors included KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR), GGV Capital, and Primary Ventures.
- Slice has helped small pizzerias to compete with large chains.
- Slice will utilize the proceeds to develop its products and expand its ongoing program, Slice Accelerate, which supported shops with technology and services worth $15,000 each.
- Slice had last raised $43 million in the KKR-led fundraise in May 2020.
- Price action: KKR shares closed higher by 0.04% at $52.03.
