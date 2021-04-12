Nvidia Forges Multiple Arm Computing Partnerships
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced multiple partnerships combining NVIDIA GPUs and software with Arm-based CPUs capitalizing on Arm’s flexible, energy-efficient architecture to computing workloads from the cloud to the edge.
- The initiatives include a combination of AWS Graviton2-based Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) EC2 instances with NVIDIA GPUs, aiding the development of scientific and AI applications with a new HPC Developer Kit, driving video analytics and security features at the edge, and forming a new class of Arm-based PCs with NVIDIA RTX GPUs.
- NVIDIA and AWS collaborated to deploy GPU-accelerated Arm-based instances in the cloud. The new Amazon EC2 instances will unite AWS Graviton2 processors and NVIDIA GPUs to decrease cost, offer better game-streaming experiences, and greater performance for Arm-based workloads.
- NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit was aimed to fast-track networking, storage, and security.
- NVIDIA extended its Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) partnership to combine OCTEON DPUs with GPUs to accelerate cloud, enterprise, carrier, and edge applications speeding up AI workloads from the edge to the cloud, boosting system performance, and reducing latency.
- NVIDIA collaborated with Arm-based SoC supplier MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) to create a reference platform supporting Chromium, Linux, and NVIDIA SDKs. The combination of NVIDIA RTX GPUs with high-performance, energy-efficient Arm Cortex processors will enable realistic ray-traced graphics and AI to a new class of laptops.
- NVIDIA’s partners also included Fujitsu Ltd (OTC: FJTSY) and SiPearl.
- Price action: NVDA shares traded higher by 5.93% at $610.17 on the last check Monday.
