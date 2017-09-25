Read More

Fujitsu Ltd delivers total solutions in the field of information and communication technology. The company provides solutions/system integration services focused on information system consulting and construction, and infrastructure services centered on outsourcing services. Fujitsu provides services across a wide range of countries and regions, including Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. It operates in three segments namely, Technology Solutions; Ubiqitous Solutions and Device Solutions. Ubiquitous Solutions consists of PCs, mobile phones, and mobilewear. In PCs, Fujitsu's lineup includes desktop and laptop PCs known for energy efficiency, security, and other enhanced features, as well as water- and dust-resistant tablets.