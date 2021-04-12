Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Starbucks, Uber, Riot Blockchain Or Marathon Digital?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest news and updates for Starbucks, Uber, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital.

JPMorgan maintains Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $97 to $104.

Starbucks shares are trading flat in Monday's premarket session following the price target update.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher by 3% after the company announced March bookings reached the highest level in the company's history.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading higher by 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, following an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,428 Monday morning, near its all-time high price of $61,712.