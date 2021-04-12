 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Starbucks, Uber, Riot Blockchain Or Marathon Digital?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 9:29am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest news and updates for Starbucks, Uber, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital.

JPMorgan maintains Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $97 to $104.

Starbucks shares are trading flat in Monday's premarket session following the price target update.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher by 3% after the company announced March bookings reached the highest level in the company's history.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading higher by 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, following an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,428 Monday morning, near its all-time high price of $61,712.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

