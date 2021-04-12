Blackstone-Backed AI Supply Chain Software Provider Blue Yonder Files For IPO: WSJ
- Artificial intelligence-based supply chain software provider, Blue Yonder, has secretly filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO). The filing comes amid growing investor investment into logistics technology following the global supply chain disruptions, port overcrowding, commodities crisis, transport capacity congestions, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFY) had acquired a 20% stake in Blue Yonder. The remaining 80% stake in Blue Yonder is held by The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) and New Mountain Capital.
- Data research group Garner ranked Blue Yonder in 2020 as the third-largest supply-chain-management software market provider, based on 2019 revenue after SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL). Blue Yonder empowers more than 3,300 manufacturers, retailers, and logistics companies to create more autonomous, sustainable, and profitable operations. Its clientele includes several big names such as Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL).
- The Ever Given container ship’s blockage of the Suez Canal last month was a blow to Blue Yonder customers. The company’s software played a crucial role in inventory level assessment and devising contingency plans, including air transport.
- Chicago-based project44, which tracks goods flow in transit, is evaluating a probable IPO in the next one and a half to two years. Supply-chain software provider E2open went public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is presently trading as E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO).
