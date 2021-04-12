Walmart China, Dada Group's JDDJ Extend Omni-Channel Customer Digitalization Partnership
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) China and Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) extended their omnichannel consumer digitalization-focused partnership by the rolling out of the VIP program for Walmart stores customers on Dada Group’s on-demand retail platform JD Daojia platform.
- Walmart China and Dada Group rolled out the VIP service in July 2019. As of September 2020, The VIP program was available in over 400 Chinese stores as of Sep. 2020.
- Walmart China and Dada Group will develop omnichannel customers on JDDJ, including expanding scale and VIP benefits going forward.
- China’s e-commerce company JD. Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) owns a 51% stake in Dada.
- Price action: DADA shares closed lower by 2.03% at $25.64 on Friday.
