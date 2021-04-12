 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart China, Dada Group's JDDJ Extend Omni-Channel Customer Digitalization Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Walmart China, Dada Group's JDDJ Extend Omni-Channel Customer Digitalization Partnership
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) China and Chinese on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADAextended their omnichannel consumer digitalization-focused partnership by the rolling out of the VIP program for Walmart stores customers on Dada Group’s on-demand retail platform JD Daojia platform.
  • Walmart China and Dada Group rolled out the VIP service in July 2019. As of September 2020, The VIP program was available in over 400 Chinese stores as of Sep. 2020.
  • Walmart China and Dada Group will develop omnichannel customers on JDDJ, including expanding scale and VIP benefits going forward.
  • China’s e-commerce company JD. Com Inc (NASDAQ: JDowns a 51% stake in Dada.
  • Price action: DADA shares closed lower by 2.03% at $25.64 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT + DADA)

Why Tesla Is Facing Legal Action Threats From Solar-Roof Customers
McDonald's To Close Hundreds Of In-Store Walmart Eateries
Analyst Ratings for Walmart
Amazon Discloses Its Indian Market Growth Trajectory Despite Growing Competition, Regulatory Restrictions: Bloomberg
Jeff Bezos Lends Support To Biden's Corporate Tax Rate Hike, Infrastructure Plan
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In ChargePoint And Walmart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ChinaNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com