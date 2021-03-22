Dada Nexus Shares Surge On $800M Investment From JD.com
- China’s e-commerce company JD. Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) has raised its stake by acquiring $800 million worth of shares of on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) valued at Dada’s March 19, 2021 closing price of $29.30.
- JD.com now owns 51% of Dada’s shares under the arrangement.
- The acquisition is expected to promote the expansion of on-demand retail and delivery and omnichannel collaboration as per JD Retail CEO Lei Xu.
- JD.Com’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $23.2 billion (RMB151.1 billion) on December 31, 2020.
- Price action: JD shares traded higher by 0.19% at $85.15, and DADA shares traded higher by 15% at $33.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.