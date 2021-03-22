 Skip to main content

Dada Nexus Shares Surge On $800M Investment From JD.com
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:26am   Comments
  • China’s e-commerce company JD. Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) has raised its stake by acquiring $800 million worth of shares of on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) valued at Dada’s March 19, 2021 closing price of $29.30.
  • JD.com now owns 51% of Dada’s shares under the arrangement.
  • The acquisition is expected to promote the expansion of on-demand retail and delivery and omnichannel collaboration as per JD Retail CEO Lei Xu.
  • JD.Com’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $23.2 billion (RMB151.1 billion) on December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: JD shares traded higher by 0.19% at $85.15, and DADA shares traded higher by 15% at $33.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

