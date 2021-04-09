Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) reached another intraday all-time high of $411.66 before closing 0.73% higher at $411.49.

The major indices are trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve minutes from its March meeting indicated policies would remain in place until certain economic conditions improve.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.61% at $337.11. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) reached an intraday all-time high of $338.06 before finishing higher by 0.81% at $337.86.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the S&P 500 were in large part from retail, clothing and fashion at large: PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS).

On the flip side, names energy and travel including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) took a step back and were among the top losers in the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street