Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) reached another intraday all-time high of $411.66 before closing 0.73% higher at $411.49.
The major indices are trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve minutes from its March meeting indicated policies would remain in place until certain economic conditions improve.
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.61% at $337.11. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) reached an intraday all-time high of $338.06 before finishing higher by 0.81% at $337.86.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders for the S&P 500 were in large part from retail, clothing and fashion at large: PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS).
On the flip side, names energy and travel including United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) took a step back and were among the top losers in the SPY.
Elsewhere On The Street
- Elon Musk said Thursday that Neuralink's first implant will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than some using their thumbs. Musk made the revelation on Twitter in a series of posts. The entrepreneur said that the device is “implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal.”... Read More
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reached an all-time high of $2,151 earlier this week but has struggled to find support above $2,000. According to a market intel report from Chainalysis, the cryptocurrency’s cost curve suggests that Ethereum’s peak price has a narrower base of support than Bitcoin… Read More
- As the S&P 500 hit a new record closing high for the second straight day on Thursday, CNBC’s “Trading Nation” asked two traders which of the two largest S&P 500 stocks is the better buy: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)? Read More
