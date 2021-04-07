 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autonomous Driving Tech Firm TuSimple To Raise Over $1B In IPO Valued At $8.3B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Autonomous Driving Tech Firm TuSimple To Raise Over $1B In IPO Valued At $8.3B
  • Autonomous-driving technology company TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) offered 27 million shares along with 6.76 million shares from a selling shareholder at an expected offer price bracket between $35 and $39 in its initial public offering (IPO) valued at $8.3 billion.
  • The expected gross proceeds will range between $946 million and $1.05 billion.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 5 million.
  • TuSimple has sought a Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol “TSP.”
  • The company’s net loss of $198.8 million in 2020 grew 37% year on year. Revenue jumped 157% to $1.8 million.
  • Volkswagen AG’s (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAGY) commercial trucking unit TRATON SE and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) backed TuSimple was developing self-driving trucks with Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) that were scheduled for production in 2024.
  • TuSimple’s technology will reportedly reduce labor costs and accidents.
  • The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) investigated a 2017 investment from Chinese technology firm Sina Corp affiliate Sun Dream Inc as per a TuSimple disclosure last month.
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and China-based XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) were also fast-tracking their self-driving technologies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSP + UPS)

UPS Partially Reinstates Money-back Delivery Guarantee – With A Twist
Cowen: Arrival's Unique Approach Sets Up Opportunity In EV Space
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What Does United Parcel Service's Debt Look Like?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
After A Year Of Pandemic, The Transportation Sector Gets Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Autonomous Driving autonomous vehicles BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com