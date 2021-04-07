What's Going On With Snap Stock And Castor Maritime Stock Today?

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading lower by 7% Wednesday morning, potentially on continued momentum after the company priced its $125 million registered direct offering at 65 cents per share.

Castor Maritime is a provider of worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by over 5% on reports the company acquired Screenshop as part of its e-commerce push.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.