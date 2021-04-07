Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Investing in different stock sectors allows you to diversify your portfolio through targeted exposure from companies in specific segments of the economy. Utilizing sector-based investment strategies can help you capitalize on changing business cycles.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector - Up 32.52% Over 3 Months

The Energy Minerals Sector consists of companies that are in the business of producing or supplying energy. This sector includes a category of stocks that relate to producing or supplying energy

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) is up 14.61% this week. SM Energy Co is a hydrocarbon exploration company that is a leader in the oil and natural gas industry. Their goal is to produce energy supplies that contribute to domestic energy security and prosperity. SM Energy stock is down 4.4% compared to last year but the firm still reported revenue earnings of $320.29 million this past quarter.

2. The Finance Sector - Up 18.39% Over 3 Months

The financial sector consists of companies that provide financial services to commercial and retail customers. Economists believe that the health of the economy depends on the strength of its financial sector.

Alta Equipment Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is up 12.17% this week. Alta Equipment Inc is a material handling and construction equipment company. They are a leading material handling equipment dealer in Michigan, Northern Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, New England, and New York. Over the past 2 months their stock has shot up over 200%.

3. The Transportation Sector - Up 10.29% Over 3 Months

The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector.

Danaos Corp (NYSE: DAC) is up 8.48% this week. Danaos Corp is a holding company that charters containerships to liner companies throughout the world. Their net income is up 27.68% this week and the revenue of the company has risen by 6.85%.

4. Health Services Sector - Up 10.16% Over 3 Months

The Health Services sector comprises businesses that provide medical services, medical equipment, and provide medical insurance. This industry focuses on the coordination of medical goods and services.

Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) is up 4.29%. Invitae Corp is a medical genetics company that makes it easy to access your unique genetic information. Their mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine. Revenue for Invitae Corp is up 51.51% and SoftBank is investing $1.2 billion into this company.

5. The Commercial Services Sector - Up 6.92% Over 3 Months

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing and Office Services and Supplies. These services are essential for the companies that operate in an office setting.

GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) is up 13.86% this week. GEE Group Inc is a national staffing and recruiting firm that was incorporated in the State of Illinois in 1962. They provide professional staffing services and solutions for different industries across the United States. Gee Group Inc’s market cap currently sits at $22.61 million with their net profit margin up 90.41% this week.