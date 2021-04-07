 Skip to main content

Facebook Resolved 530M User Data Leak Issue
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Facebook Resolved 530M User Data Leak Issue
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) announced the detection and the resolution of the recent account hack that allegedly compromised 530 million accounts, Reuters reports.
  • Business Insider reported the free availability of phone numbers and other user profile details before September 2019 in a public database last week.
  • Facebook admitted the data was hacked via manipulation of its contact sync tool feature. The company had identified and modified the tool according to its blog post.
  • Recently, a Chinese hacking group compromised over 30,000 U.S. organizational email systems through a recently patched Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange Server software vulnerability.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.01% at $306.30 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

