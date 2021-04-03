 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Reportedly Made Available Online For Free
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
April 03, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Personal Data Of 533 Million Facebook Users Reportedly Made Available Online For Free

Personal information leaked because of an earlier vulnerability on Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has reportedly been made freely available online.

What Happened: Business Insider reported that the personal information of 533 million Facebook users has been posted on a "low level hacking forum," without specifying the forum.

News of the information being posted for free came from Alon Gal, co-founder & CTO of cybercrime data business Hudson Rock.

Business Insider said it had seen and verified a sampling of the records in the leaked data by cross-referencing them with the data of known Facebook users.

Business Insider said it even tried to contact the leaker on the Telegram messaging app but did not get a response.

Why It Matters: The data includes information such as phone numbers, full names and birth dates of users from 106 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and India. 

Facebook said the data leak resulted from a vulnerability that was fixed in 2019, according to several media reports.

But now it appears the already-stolen data has resurfaced, and it could be used by in hacking and scamming attempts.

Photo from Pixabay. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
UK Antitrust Watchdog Launches Probe On Facebook's $400M Giphy Acquisition: Report
Facebook Rolls Out Feed Control Features Following Hate Speech, Misinformation Backlash
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Snapchat Parent To Launch AR Glasses And A Drone, Furthering Hardware Push: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity hackingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com