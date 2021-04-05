 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SkyBridge's Scaramucci Tells GameStop Investors To 'Be Very Careful' After Offering

ace@adameckert.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
SkyBridge's Scaramucci Tells GameStop Investors To 'Be Very Careful' After Offering

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) announced an at-the-market equity offering program in which the company can sell up to 3.5 million shares. 

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock under the offering to further accelerate its transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet.

Scaramucci On GameStop's Offering: On CNBC's "Squawk Box," Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and former Trump administration official, was asked about GameStop.

"I just think it's very dangerous for the retail investors to be playing these names," Scarramucci said. "This is another warning light for investors. You don't know all of the information that I think that you need to know to be doing these trades and I think you just have to be very careful in these situations." 

Why It Matters: GameStop has made headlines repeatedly in 2021 as retail investors continue to try to push the price higher. The stock was heavily shorted and became a target for members of r/wallstreetbets, a popular subreddit in which members discuss stock and option trading. 

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were down 7.13% at $177.80 at last check Monday. 

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Vesica Technologies Launches SHIFT, A Search Engine For The Options Market
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Why GameStop Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over?
Miley Cyrus Is Doing A $1M Giveaway For Cash App Users To Own Their Favorite Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: SkyBridge Capital Squawk BoxNews Offerings Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com