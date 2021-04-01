Tesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It Would

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to hire over 10,000 people at Gigafactory Texas over the next year, doubling the minimum number of hires the company initially indicated.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Wednesday that the company’s new factory in Austin will need over 10,000 people through 2022. Tesla had previously said the factory would bring 5,000 jobs through direct employment.

Musk also quoted a tweet from “Tesla Owners Austin” that said Tesla is hiring high school graduates without college degrees.

According to a report by Electrek, Musk is involved in the recruiting effort and the Texas plant could employ many more people once it reaches full capacity. Tesla will produce the Model 3, Model Y, Tesla Semi, Cybertruck and battery cells at the Austin factory

Electrek reported earlier this week that Tesla is on a hiring spree and preparing a new battery cell factory in Texas. The company posted about 50 new job openings, including those related to local battery cell production, based out of Gigafactory Texas.

Construction is said to be proceeding rapidly at Gigafactory Texas.

Why It Matters: With multiple factories under construction, Tesla is looking to bring more electric vehicles to different parts of the world. The company is also constructing a factory in Berlin, Germany, and expanding Gigafactory Shanghai.

Musk-led companies are seeing expansion in Texas. In May last year, Musk threatened to move himself and Tesla out of California to Texas and Nevada over concerns about the Golden State's COVID-19 shutdown. Later in the year, Musk sold his homes in California.

Musk's space exploration company SpaceX plans to build a new factory in Texas for its Starlink satellite network service. SpaceX is already developing its Starship rocket and testing the Starship prototypes at its Boca Chica launch facility on the South Texas coast.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 5.1% higher on Wednesday at $667.93, but declined almost 0.7% in the after-hours session.

