Rumor: Tesla's Cybertruck Could Begin Production In June

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles in recent memory. The unconventional, triangle-shaped pickup truck was unveiled in 2019 and initial deliveries were slated for the end of 2021.

If things go right, Tesla may be ahead of schedule.

What Happened: The Cybertruck is planned to be built at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, which is under construction in Austin, Texas. While this factory is still being built, sources have told Tesmanian that Tesla is building a small pilot Cybertruck production line at the company's Fremont, California factory.

Additionally, employees working on this line were asked to prepare to move to Texas in June to begin work. This could mean that intial test batches of the Cybertruck could be produced as early as the third quarter, with the first customer or employee production vehicles possibly coming in the same quarter.

Why It's Important: This will allow Tesla to plan all of the details of how the line will operate, which will save time before production starts at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla will then have a trained team of Cybertruck production line experts to send to Gigafactory Texas to begin production as soon as the equipment is in place.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are known for being behind on deadlines. Despite this, the Model Y surprised by beginning deliveries in spring 2020 vs. an expected fall 2020 release date.

Could we see a similar surprise with the Cybertruck, with a small set of initial deliveries and a larger ramp-up at the end of 2021?

Photo courtesy of Tesla.