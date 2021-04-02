Clubhouse Media Adds Andreessen Horowitz Partner To Advisory Board

Clubhouse Media Group Inc (OTC: CMGR) will be adding Andrew Omori to its advisory board.

What To Know: Omori is a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of the leading venture capital firms. Andreessen Horowitz has over $16.5 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Andreessen Horowitz, Omori was a VP at JMP Group.

"Andrew will be a tremendous asset as we scale this model and pursue optimal pathways for monetizing the huge reach we have already built," Clubhouse Media President Chris Young told Benzinga.

Why It’s Important: Clubhouse Media is an influencer media and marketing company with a global network of professionally run content houses. The company offers management, production and deal-marking services for influencers.

Other offerings from Clubhouse Media include a management division for influencer clients and an investment arm for acquisitions and joint ventures.

“He (Andrew) will also be instrumental in providing access to relationships, branding opportunities and partnerships that hold the potential for further gains in shareholder value,” Young said.

While at Andreessen Horowitz, Omori helped several technology companies scale and grow their operations. This includes Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) and Clubhouse.

Andreessen Horowitz is the lead investor in the other Clubhouse, the social audio app, that has grown substantially in 2021.