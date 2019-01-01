QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/770.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 19.01
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
Clubhouse Media Group Inc is a media and marketing company that runs content houses. It offers management, production, and deal-making services to its influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Clubhouse Media Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK: CMGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clubhouse Media Group's (CMGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clubhouse Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clubhouse Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR)?

A

The stock price for Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK: CMGR) is $0.0389 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clubhouse Media Group.

Q

When is Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGR) reporting earnings?

A

Clubhouse Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clubhouse Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Clubhouse Media Group (CMGR) operate in?

A

Clubhouse Media Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.