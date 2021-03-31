34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 52% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 29.9% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. ClearOne shares fell over 6% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 20% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) shares rose 16.5% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per ADS.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 15.1% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, reported FY20 results..
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 14.5% to $7.18 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has acquired mobile app company VaccTrack, which confirms a user has been vaccinated against COVID-19, for an undisclosed amount.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 14.4% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company and KushCo announced a merger agreement.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 12.3% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCTX) shares rose 12.3% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 12.1% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) rose 11.3% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after reporting a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 11.2% to $8.06 in pre-market trading after the company said one of its lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) rose 9.9% to $88.30 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly earnings.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) rose 9.3% to $58.09 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 8% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing around 22% on Tuesday.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 7.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 7.1% to $18.47 in pre-market trading after the company issued updated financial guidance.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) rose 6.5% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics shares fell around 7% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 EPS results.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) rose 6.5% to $3.48 in pre-market trading.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 5.7% to $6.48 in pre-market trading after climbing over 22% on Tuesday.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 5% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has now finalized plans to launch the second phase of its North Sea 3D multi-client program.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Technologies subsidiary entered into an agreement with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture its mass spectrometry products..
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares fell 24.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. VirTra shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 19.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 14.1% to $8.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) fell 11.5% to $9.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 9.2% to $19.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of five million shares of common stock.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) fell 8.6% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. Monopar Therapeutics gained over 16% on Tuesday as the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 8% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 24% on Tuesday.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 8% to $6.56 in pre-market trading after the company priced $90 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 7.5% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after reporting FY20 results.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 6.8% to $13.50 in pre-market trading following FY2020 results.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) fell 5.9% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently approved Moleculin Biotech’s request for Fast Track Designation for its drug, Annamycin, to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 5.8% to $8.80 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas