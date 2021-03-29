The Nasdaq Was Flat Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell to an intraday low of $312.47 before finishing lower by 0.03% at $315.91 Tuesday. Weakness came from the semiconductor space, which was among the largest losers in the index Monday.

U.S. indices at large were trading lower as the liquidation of a U.S. hedge fund weighs on bank stocks and as tech stocks continue to fall amid a rotation out of the sector due to yield concerns and reopening optimism.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.32% at $331.66. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by by 0.05% at $395.78.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among the gainers for the Nasdaq were top names in social media and gaming: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Facebook shares were trading higher after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $355 to $385.

The top laggards for the Nasdaq came from the likes of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT).

Elsewhere On The Street