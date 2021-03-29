fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
317.25
-0.4%
DIA
-0.25
330.74
-0.08%
SPY
-1.09
397.00
-0.28%
TLT
-0.70
137.36
-0.51%
GLD
-1.85
164.11
-1.14%

Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 29, 2021 11:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future.

What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.”

Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said.

In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation.

Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class.

As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape.

Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation.

“Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world.

Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday.

Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets General

Related Articles

Visa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum Network

What Happened: Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has launched a pilot program to allow transactions to be settled via cryptocurrencies on its payments network, read more

Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go

It may be common knowledge that mining Bitcoin (BTC) requires a great deal of energy and computer power but it did not deter a person online from trying to do it on an 80’s era  Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: read more

Why Buying A Tesla With Bitcoin Isn't Really A Good Idea — For Now

Buying a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle with Bitcoin (BTC) requires quick action and nerves of steel thanks to a small 30-minute purchase window and the inherently volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. read more

Controversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent

BitClout, a controversial blockchain-based social network that lets users speculate on each other, has landed in hot water after being served with a legal notice from crypto law firm Anderson Kill P.C. read more