Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Amazon, Nio, Snap Or Apple?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 8:32am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Amazon, Nio, Snap and Apple.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) labor union Verdi said that its workers at six Amazon sites in Germany would go on strike for four days beginning Sunday evening. Verdi is aiming to push Amazon to recognize … Read More

As the Street speculates about the potential impact of a chip shortage on the near- and medium-term outlook for Nio (NYSE: NIO), reports in Chinese media outlets suggest the impact of the chip crunch has been more than what the EV maker was bracing for … Read More

Following Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) investor day event Feb. 23, the social media stock received several analyst rating updates. 

Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising yields, traders and investors can see updates by Snap analysts have been few and far between in the month of March:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/22/21

B of A Securities

Downgrades

Neutral

67.0

2/24/21

Truist Securities

Maintains

Buy

84.0

2/24/21

UBS

Maintains

Buy

85.0

2/24/21

Canaccord Genuity

Maintains

Hold

76.0

2/24/21

Piper Sandler

Maintains

Overweight

83.0

2/24/21

Jefferies

Maintains

Buy

85.0

2/24/21

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Overweight

85.0

2/24/21

Credit Suisse

Maintains

Outperform

80.0

2/24/21

Rosenblatt

Maintains

Buy

100.0

2/24/21

KeyBanc

Maintains

Overweight

87.0

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently unveiled its family of iPhone 12 models, which are the first to be compatible with 5G mobile networks. Analysts are expecting 5G iPhones to trigger yet another massive global upgrade cycle among existing iPhone users … Read More

