Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”
Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival.
The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities.
Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target… Read More
SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday.
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production… Read More
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
3/11/21
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Maintains
|
Hold
|
14.0
|
3/11/21
|
Oppenheimer
|
Downgrades
|
Perform
|
n/a
|
3/04/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
17.0
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
3/18/21
|
UBS
|
Upgrades
|
Buy
|
42.0
|
3/16/21
|
JP Morgan
|
Maintains
|
Neutral
|
33.0
|
3/02/21
|
Macquarie
|
Upgrades
|
Outperform
|
n/a
