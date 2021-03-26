Zhihu Raises $772M From IPO, Private Placement At $9.5 Per Share
Chinese online content community Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) priced 55 million shares at $9.5 per share in its initial public offering (IPO) to raise gross proceeds of $522.5 million.
- Two ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share company share. The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZH" today.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 8.25 million.
- Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint representatives of underwriters and lead joint bookrunners for the offering.
- Certain investors will purchase $250 million shares, including $100 million by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliate Taobao China Holding Limited, $100 million by JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) affiliate Purus Innovation Limited, $30 million by Zhihu stakeholder and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited, and $20 million by Lilith Games affiliate Lilith Limited in private placement transactions.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.